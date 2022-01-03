FPJ-Ed: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister introduces bill for Delhi Teachers University

On the first day of the two-day session of the Delhi Assembly, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, introduced a bill for the Delhi Teachers University on Monday.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said for the last seven years, historical decisions were taken by the AAP government. These included expenditure of 25 percent budget in the field of education.

"This is not a romantic formula. We are doing it with education as the most basic requirement in mind. The credit for the education revolution belongs mostly to the teachers," he said in the House.

The minister had also visited an under construction campus of the Delhi Teachers University in Bakkarwala on January 1. He had asked officials to expedite the construction work so that the session could be started as soon as possible.

The university will offer teacher education programmes such as BA-BEd and BSc-BEd to create a new generation of teachers.

As part of this initiative, students will work with Delhi government schools for the duration of their courses and gain hands-on experience through research.

The Delhi Teachers University will spread over 12 acres of land and have lecture halls, digital labs, and a library with world-class facilities.

Sisodia further said at this university, students will be given an opportunity to engage with teachers from across the world during conferences and interactive sessions.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 04:50 PM IST