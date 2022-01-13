FPJ-Ed: DAVV Inter-district youth fest to conclude today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the growing cases of Covid-19 in the city, a three-day inter-district university level youth festival is going to conclude at UTD auditorium of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, today.

"The finals of all the competitions of the fest is going to take place on Thursday," dean, student welfare, Dr LK Tripathi said.

The fest which was inaugurated on Tuesday is witnessing participants from eight districts under the jurisdiction of DAVV.

Tripathi said that the winners of the fest is going to represent DAVV at state level youth fest.

The winners will receive trophies from vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain.

