FPJ-Ed: COVID-19 dampens the free spirit of hostel life at IIT-Bombay

IIT Bombay was always known for its liberal, yet disciplined going about life. But thanks to Covid-19, it has all changed. Students are all not on campus and hostels but those that are, are beginning to warm up to the new rules in place.

Saket Mohta, General Secretary of Hostel Affairs (GSHA) confirms the modification in rules. "Due to Covid-19 scenario outside of campus, the entry is restricted. And for girls too same rules are applicable. The timings for the entry and exit are between 10 AM to 7 PM. Entry past 7 needs a valid reason and hold of the ID card. Currently, not all the students are present on campus. Otherwise, every student would be residing in the hostel.”

When asked about outsiders and friends who may want to visit, Saket said that for all outsiders a strict identity process will be followed. “They can be taken to the rooms only after submitting their ID- Cards at the security desk. But they are not allowed to stay in student hostels."

For the students, it took a while to get used to the new regimen but they know it is for their good and the rest of the campus. Earlier students were known to take strolls on the campus at night and even order food at any time of the night. "I order food a lot, but it has to be delivered before 3 am. Before Covid-19, in fact, it used to be 1 am but now because outlets have been kept open much later, we can order till 3 am", says shares Aditya Patel, 3rd year undergraduate from the Department of Chemical Engineering.



There are some rules put in places about sharing hostel rooms as well. Students are being encouraged to live alone because of the pandemic. To this Aditya says that he does not get too bored. “Right now, in hostel-3, only the third-year students are staying. Typically that is not the scenario. Usually, in a room, students from every batch are allowed to stay. Due to Covid-19, it is not encouraged to have a roommate. So, we stay in single rooms, and that's for everyone on the campus. I can talk to my friends on the same floor since we have our doors next to each other. So, even though we are not in the same room, we can still pass our time by having these short meets outside”

Aastha from Aerospace Engineering, 3rd year, said that she considers the curfew house if she wants to go out after they are in place. “For the same, one has to permission from the IITB Lab Portal by giving the ID, vaccination certificate, and a valid reason. In case one wants urgently go out, on can contact your hall manager. He or she will permit.”



Earlier ID cards of students were used only for attendance marking but now the barcode is scanned and then only is a student allowed to go out after curfew hours.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 06:33 PM IST