FPJ-Ed: IIT Bombay's cultural festival, Mood Indigo is going hybrid!

Mood Indigo, the cult festival at IIT-Bombay (IITB), will go hybrid this year and this is happening for the first time in its long history. Announcing the same primarily on social media, FPJ learnt that the decision was taken given the pandemic like situation still prevalent in the city.

Confirming this, overall coordinator of Mood Indigo, Pranjal Singh said that the fest is more about the vibe it generates than just being an event. "It is a cultural event and we wanted to do something that would maintain a balance between the Covid-19 restrictions as well as the cultural environment. So, we decided to make it happen in both-ways."

Hybrid basically means a combination of offline and online events. Which event will be offline has been discussed and considered viable after numerous discussions by the organizing committee. "There are some events like stand up, concerts, performances that can only happen offline and rest like games and activities can be organized offline. Hence, we came up with a plan on three levels. while some will be offline and online, a few will be exclusively kept for either of the platforms."

IITB also released a teaser on Instagram today which specifically talks about the efforts that have gone into the make the impending festival different and vibrant. Mood Indigo hopes that this festival will herald happy days for the city the event having earned an iconic status over the years.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 10:45 PM IST