FPJ-Ed: CBSE's Science Challenge for grade 8th to 10th; know more here

On Monday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the commencement of the 'CBSE Science Challenge' for students in Classes 8 to 10. According to the board, this is an endeavour to, “generate curiosity, enquiry, and higher-order thinking amongst the learners.”



This challenge is accessible on the DIKSHA platform from January 17th to February 28th, 2022. Students in grades 8th to 10th, regardless of the board, are eligible to participate in this challenge.



To participate in the challenge, CBSE-affiliated schools must register their students and offer CBSE registration IDs to students, who may then enrol in the 'CBSE Science Challenge' course on the DIKSHA platform. Students from schools that are not affiliated with the CBSE can access the course directly through the DIKSHA portal.



There is no participation fee for the competition



Students would be required to log in to the portal/app using their existing DIKSHA credentials. If they do not have an account on DIKSHA, then they can register for the same by clicking on the “Register here” button on the page. They can also sign in with an existing Google account by clicking on the “Sign in with Google” button.



All students who complete the course would be provided a participation certificate. Participation certificates will be issued online on the DIKSHA platform itself upon completion of the course.



Schools can nominate 5 children in each class who have secured a participation certificate in the Science Challenge directly to the second stage or national qualifiers of the Raman Young Science Innovator Awards.



The board has informed through an official circular, "Please ensure that students have their correct names in the DIKSHA profile. Students should have the latest version of the DIKSHA app or access to the DIKSHA website to receive certificates."

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 08:25 PM IST