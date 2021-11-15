FPJ-Ed | CBSE exam tips: Two quick-fix methods to revise before exam

It’s exam season again and life seems to be inching to normalcy in the education space. Given the spate of exams that are being conducted all over the country, FPJ spoke to two counselors for some basic study patterns which might ease the overall stress in the industry currently. With exams being delayed and studying online, there is enough on the plate for students anyway.

Method 1

Dipti Dharamshi, a counselor in a few colleges in Mumbai discusses her favorite SQ3R method of study with us. This is how it goes.

SQ3R is an acronym for Survey, Question, Read, Recite and Recall – which is why the 3Rs. Now to their explanation in detail.

Survey: Go through your whole chapter topic-wise and do a survey of what one-liners you can find in your textbook. Go content-wise paragraph to paragraph and complete the survey of your whole chapter. If you do a ‘’survey you will know what content is included in the chapter."

Questions: Ask yourself questions for the one-line answers. By asking questions you can remember the answer for it if the same is asked later in your exams. for eg: If I ask you what dress your friend is wearing, you won't remember it now, but next time if you see your friend you will surely keep the dress colour in mind. Similarly, the same process can be applied to your objective pattern exams. Once you keep questions in your mind, automatically your mind will answer them when you read.

If you do the above, you are almost done with 70% of your studies.

Read- Read the chapter in context with the questions you have asked yourself. your mind will try to replicate the answers and it will strike for answers during your objective exams.

Recite- whatever you have asked, try to answer it, and recite. When you recite you need to associate it with other things. This will help you remember. For instance: Link your friends’ names with a topic or a chapter's name. This will help you remember the latter easily during exams.

Recall- You can recall it anytime. Whenever you are working or walking or playing try to recall what questions you have asked yourself and with this, your remaining 30% is done!!!

Method 2

Bhavika Lad, who is also a counselor in Mumbai and part of various colleges believes that acronyms work best when it comes to revising before the exams.

“Students remember and grasp acronyms easily, so remembering with acronyms works the best,” Ms. Lad says. Funnily, this counselor has an acronym called MURDER which forms the foundation for her approach to studying. Every alphabet of MURDER is worth probing further into.

M -MOOD (Positive frame of mind)

Magically the brain never completely erases whatever you intake through your senses. When you start studying, give a positive approach towards it. Hence always start your studying /revision with positive thoughts like :

I know my studies, I remember what I heard in a class. I might not like this subject but I am good at it. I have studied so I am prepared. I can choose the correct options.

U - Understand

Don't prefer shortcuts and rote learning because it will help you with the timing, but if you try to understand the concept or the content, your brain will remember the keywords. You can do so by talking to yourself about the chapter and also understanding logic, theorems, physics, and algebra topics. Use flashcards or memory shortcuts cards for ready reckoning of each chapter. You can use them for quick revision a day before the exam.

R - Read your textbooks

It is very important to be familiar with the content in your textbook. Once you understand concepts, read the highlighted or important parts of the chapter. Textbook chapters make you confident about the content you are studying. Reading is a must.

D- Digest

The things you are listening to and understanding, it is supposed to be digested. If you don't digest it you won't perceive it. Let's take an example of your favorite food. If you have a lot in one day you won't be able to digest it. You will probably throw it away. Similarly, if you are not able to digest the content through your reading and understanding your brain will not keep it, it will throw it away.

E- Expand

So to digest, you need to expand because whatever you have listened, read, and understood you need to combine it and write it down in a way you understand it. It will help you expand and remember it. Make sure you make your notes topic-wise or content-wise not in a question-answer format. Let's talk about 5 Wives and 1 husband - 5 wives are What, where, who, when, why and 1 husband is how. Let's make sure that our notes and we know the answers to all these 6 questions.

R- Revise

Revision here doesn't mean that you have to read the whole chapter again. You need to close your eyes and recall what you have learned and understood. This should be practiced every day. These 3 steps Digest, expand, revise mean that you start making your question paper and solve them. Do not learn or mug up the content, but try to recall what you wrote and write it in the exam in your way. This time we have an objective method and the chances that you will get confused about the options are negligible. It is best if you put up time pressure on your solving. This will give you the practice to recall your study material in the short time of the exam and perform to your best potential.

These are the 6 effective ways to overcome your study and exam anxiety. Stay tuned for our more study tips in tomorrow's edition.

