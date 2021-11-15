FPJ-Ed: CLAT 2022- 23 dates announced on consortiumofnlus.ac.in, to be held twice next year; check schedule here

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) dates for the 2022 and 2023 exams have been announced by the Consortium of National Law Universities on official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in . The application form for the exam will be released soon.

According to an official notice on the website, CLAT 2022 will be held on May 8 while CLAT 2023 on December 18, 2022.

"The Consortium has resolved that CLAT-2023 will be held on 18th December, 2022. Hence, in 2022 two CLAT examinations will be held in one year."

The notice further stated that the counselling fee for the exam has also ben reduced.

"The Consortium further resolved to reduce the Counselling fee from 50,000/- to Rs.30,000/- for the General category candidates and Rs.20,000/- for ST/SC/OBC/BC/EWS/PWD and other reservation candidates," the notice read.

"In order to fully protect the privacy of candidates, the Consortium resolved to secure the consent of candidates prior to sharing any personal information with any University or any other third party," the notice read further.

CLAT is a national level entrance exam held for admissions to UG and PG law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in the country.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 03:18 PM IST