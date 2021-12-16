e-Paper Get App

Education

Updated on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 10:23 AM IST

FPJ-Ed: CBSE begins registration process for class 9,11; check details here

Manali Momaya
CBSE | File

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the registration process of students for classes 9 and 11 for session 2021-2022 from Wednesday, December 15.

The schools who want to register their students can visit the official website, cbse.nic.in.

The CBSE circular which was issued on December 8, 2021, states, “Only those students shall be allowed to appear for class X/XII Board’s Examinations for session 2022-2023, whose names would be submitted through the online process of Registration explained in the circular.”

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 10:23 AM IST
