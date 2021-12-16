FPJ-Ed: Decision on reopening Delhi schools likely on Friday, says Pollution panel

Following the Supreme court's permission to ease restrictions in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had mentioned that a decision on reopening schools would be taken only after winter vacations. However, recent reports from the Pollution Panel suggest that Delhi school reopening decision will be reconsidered and can be expected by tomorrow – December 17, 2021.



The restrictions had been imposed as Delhi's pollution levels had become hazardous for everyone's health and Supreme Court had pulled up the government on the same. The decision will also ease certain restrictions for industrial unit, which otherwise, were clamped down due to poor air quality levels.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) further told the court in its affidavit filed on Wednesday that a review of lifting ban on construction would also be done by December 17.

“The representations put forth by various project proponents and associations in the building and construction/ demolition sector, as also by the association of schools/educational institutions are under active examination and consideration by the commission and a decision on these would also be taken soon on or before December 17, based on the impact of the relaxations given above,” the CAQM’s affidavit stated.

Schools in Delhi have been shut on four instances since March last year – twice owing to concerns over Covid-19, and twice because of air pollution. Expert have, however, underscored concerns over learning loss due to prolonged school closure while not preventing the air crisis that young people face even indoors.



Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 09:43 AM IST