FPJ-Ed | CAT 2021: Slot 1 exam was moderate to difficult, say students

The first slot of CAT 2021 has concluded and on average, candidates found the exam moderate to difficult. In all 66 questions were asked in the paper out of which 24 were from the VARC section, 20 from the DILR section, and 22 from the Quantitative Aptitude. Ten questions were reduced this year.

Free Press Journal interacted with the students who attempted CAT 2021 in the first slot. Most of the students found the VARC section easier than the other two. “According to me, VARC was the easier one. DILR was a bit harder because there were more LR questions and there was one DI question,” said Sakshi Shivakumar who attempted for CAT for the first time. For her, the time was sufficient to complete the paper.

Vinita Putran and Mitali who attempted CAT 2021 in the first slot at Aditya Institute, Borivali said, “Quantitative Aptitude was the harder one to tackle, but VARC was easy. Time was manageable.”

Abhishek Panchal of Mulund had a contradictory perspective as compared to the others. “I found VARC difficult because RC was lengthy and psychological questions were asked. For me, the Quants section was the easiest. Time was manageable if chosen the right comprehension,” said Abhishek.

A candidate based out of Delhi, who did not wish to name himself said, “All the sections were at the same level for me and I was able to manage all the three in time.” This was his fourth attempt.

CAT centres seemed pretty serious about social distancing as candidates kept a good amount of space between them.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021