FPJ-Ed: CAT 2021 kicks off

CAT 2021 slot one began at 8:30 am today and will go on for two hours. It will be followed by a second and a third slot at 12:30 and 2:30 respectively.

CAT 2021 consists of three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC); Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR); and Quantitative Ability (QA). Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has conducted the exam this year. The IIMA convener Prof. MP Ram Mohan had disclosed that the number of questions will be reduced as students complained about insufficient time last year.

Candidates were asked to assemble before 7 am today for the first slot. Though nervous, they were all hoping the reduction in questions this year will work in their favour.

About 2,31,000 candidates have registered for CAT 2021. The exam is conducted in over 400 test centres in 159 cities across India.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 08:47 AM IST