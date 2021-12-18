FPJ-Ed: As Maharashtra decides to conduct HSC, SSC exams offline, here is what students think

On Thursday, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced the date sheet 2022 for the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams.

The board will conduct the examinations in an offline mode, according to State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. Class 12 written examination commence from March 7, 2022, while Class 10 exams will begin from March 15, 2022.

In light of this, FPJ conducted a Twitter poll asking students whether they are happy with the government's decision. While 45 percent people said that they are happy with the decision, another 45 percent people said that they are not so happy. Meanwhile, 10 percent people took a neutral stand.

"Written exams of Std 12th (HSC) will be held offline from March 4, 2022, to April 07, 2022, & those of Std 10th (SSC) will be held offline from March 15, 2022, to April 18, 2022. Due to COVID-19, the curriculum was earlier cut by 25%. Questions will only be from this reduced syllabus," Ms Varsha Gaikwad, School Education Minister, Maharashtra tweeted on December 16.

Given that students studied in an online mode for a long time and resumed offline classes only a few months back, switching and understanding concepts poses a challenge before them.

"According to observations, students do not take online examinations as seriously as they do offline exams. They are enjoying the online exam, but it is detrimental to their future if tests are conducted online in the same manner as they are in all schools and institutions, with no adequate norms and regulations in place. Fortunately, the offline exam will begin soon, and we will be able to obtain accurate results that will benefit the students' progress," a commerce professor had told FPJ.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 10:05 PM IST