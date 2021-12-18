FPJ-Ed: Finance graduate from Hyderabad stands with banners at Juhu - Here's why

Sampath Gattu, a finance graduate from Hyderabad, brings into play his expertise. Gattu has come to Mumbai 2 months back, and with his start-up dream to establish a branch of his non-delivery restaurant, Crunch Bites, he decides to build connections in the city.

In a discussion, Gattu told FPJ the reason behind coming to Mumbai and why he was standing with banners at Juhu.

"I completed my MBA in finance in March 2021, and soon after that, I felt the pressure of unemployment. I wanted to do something different. I was more into being an employer than being an employee. I still am. The people around me were pushing me to do a job. But that wasn't my mindset. I wanted to come to Mumbai for a long time but, my family denied it." He said.

To put his skills into use, he created banners from scratch, which displayed his offer to design websites. It takes him 4 hours to align the alphabets and design. Gattu wishes to retain his authenticity and show the roots of his learnings. He wants to take the challenging way because it shows dedication, he said.

Gattu was driven to come to the city to not only establish his business but build connections, he said. Given the pressure he had in his hometown to apply for a job, Mumbai turned out to be his escape.

"Being the foodie; I am, I wished to link my start-up with food and beverages. So, I started a snacks delivery system in Hyderabad and called it "Crunch Bites." It is a cloud kitchen-based start-up. Through swiggy and zomato, I deliver snacks like Murukulu, Sakinalu, Flat Sev, Chakri, Atkula Chuwda, rooted in Telangana. Now, I'm in Mumbai with hopes to set up the same here." He said.

Juhu beach was the first place that came to his mind. He thought of several popular destinations in Mumbai to exhibit his expertise. However, the beach was a place that appeared promising to Gattu.

"Firstly, Juhu is near my residence. I live in Santacruz, and it is convenient to reach the beach early in the morning. I wake up at 5, reach by 6, and stay till 9 am. Because I am used to going for walks in Hyderabad, I thought this would be a great idea. Also, guess who likes walking on the beach early morning, too? Businesspersons, celebrities, and big-shots. I want to make sure I attract the right people, and in my opinion, Juhu beach is a suitable place for that. Of course, there is Versova, Marine Drive, and the metro stations, but the correct crowd is better than a mixed crowd." He told FPJ.

Did he not get into trouble for standing with banners trying to sell his expertise at the beach? FPJ asked Gattu.

"To be honest, that is something that I've been waiting for. I have not once been questioned by anyone yet. I know some vendors get into quarrels with the policemen, but nobody has said anything to me. The BMC workers who clean the beach walk past me every day but don't object. In fact, I smile at them." he said.

Gattu stuck to the old-school method of posing with banners instead of posting on social media. Being a finance graduate, he chose an alternative, which displayed his businessman qualities.

"I could have used social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, but I chose not to. I was shy back in Hyderabad. I could not talk to people without being self-conscious. For the same, I wanted to come to Mumbai and build connections. It would have been convenient for me to post something online, but, people would not care. I wanted to do something authentic. " he said.

