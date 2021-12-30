FPJ-Ed: Afghan kids out of school due to poverty

Kabul: Amid the collapse of Afghanistan, poverty took over the country and a number of children employed hazardous jobs instead of going to schools has increased, a media report said.

Afghanistan is considered the worst place to be a child, as 4 million children are out of school and 2 million are working as child labourers, according to estimates by international organisations.

Speaking with TOLO News, some of these children, who stopped their education to help their parents financially, said that they were severely disappointed about their bleak futures.

Mohammad, who says he has lost hope for his future, searches trash cans on the street to find firewood or other items to resell.

"I collect cans of cola and energy drinks and firewood. In this cold weather, we have nothing at home," he said.

The extreme poverty of Afghan families drives many children into various hazardous jobs to find food for their families.

The poverty induces many children to leave school.

"I sit at the side of this street to polish the shoes of people. I feel so cold, not many people come," said Basko, a girl child.

The condition of Afghan children has not improved despite the flow of billions of dollars from many agencies in Afghanistan.

"The problems of children increase every day and it is a source of concern. It is expected that the Taliban works on plans to avert a humaniterian and economic crisis at such a critical time," said Maryam Maarouf, Women and Children Activist.

In the meantime, Taliban officials said the government has plans to improve children's conditions.

"In the economy and education sectors, the Islamic Emirate has many plans to provide good education opportunities for a new generation, specifically for children," said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 11:34 AM IST