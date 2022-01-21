FPJ-Ed: 441 hostels of social justice department to reopen from January 24 in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde on Friday directed for reopening of the hostels run by his department across the state from January 24. Munde said the decision was taken as the schools will be reopened from January 24 with due care where the coronavirus cases are low.

There are 441 government hostels with an intake capacity of 42,000 students.

Munde said due to the sudden increase in the COVID 19 infection, the decision to close the hostels were under the jurisdiction of the social justice department as per the instructions of the state government. ‘’As the Department of School Education has decided to re-start the school as the pandemic condition is largely under control and in view of the inconvenience caused to the students, I have asked the department to reopen the hostels in compliance with the COVID 19,’’ he added.

‘’While re-starting the hostels, it has been directed to take stock of the situation in the respective districts and take necessary care as per the instructions and in coordination with the local authority,’’ said Munde.

Munde’s announcement came a day after the state cabinet approved the reopening of pre-primary to standard 12th schools in Maharashtra from January 24. The cabinet has, however, insisted that the district administration should step up vaccination of the students from the age bracket of 15-18 years.

