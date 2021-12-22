FPJ-Ed: 29 students of a West Bengal school test positive for COVID-19

Kalyani: Near about 29 students of a residential school in West Bengal's Nadia district have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Wednesday.



Twenty-nine class 9 and 10 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kalyani have tested positive for COVID-19 and their guardians have been informed to take them back to their homes, the official said.



The students found COVID-19 positive were advised home quarantine as they have symptoms of cough and cold.



The Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Kalyani, Hirak Mandal said the other students of the school and teachers are also being tested for COVID-19.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 04:48 PM IST