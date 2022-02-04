FPJ-Ed: 146 examination centres to be set up for board examinations of 10th, 12th in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): School Education Department finalised 146 centres in Indore for conducting board examinations of class 10th and class 12th. The department had been pondering over examinations for quite a long time, as there was a slight chance of extension in dates.

As announced by school education minister Inder Singh Parmar, the department had no intentions of cancelling the board examination this year.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has decided not to change the dates for class 10th and class 12th board exams.

For the examination, 146 centers have been set up in Indore. These include more than 60 government and more than 80 private schools.

For the 10th and 12th exams, government school teachers have been instructed to ensure that students score well. For a couple of years, teachers are also evaluated on students’ performance.

Following the covid-19 protocol, teachers are called to school, so that their necessary preparations can be completed.

In Indore district, more than 79 thousand students will give exams. The number of students attempting class 10th board examinations is higher.

The school education department has completed the preparation for the exam. In view of the situation of covid-19, special care will be taken at the exam centres. Along with following the covid-19 protocol, arrangements for masks and sanitizers will be made at the exam centres.

MPBSE Class 10th and class 12th board exam details

For class 10th board examination, more than 36,800 regular students have registered and 7,000 private students i.e. more than 43 thousand students in all will attempt the exam.

In 12th standard, 29,350 regular and 6,600 private students i.e. about 36 thousand students will appear in the exam.

According to instructions, 64 government and 82 private schools will be the exam centres.

Schools focusing on board students

Because of the third wave of COVID-19 ‘Omicron variant’ and increasing cases in the state, the government had closed the schools till 31 January. Schools have been reopened from February 1. Board exam is going to start from 17th February.

In such a situation, Government schools are ensuring focus on preparing students of class 10th and class 12th in the city. Students are attending offline classes in government schools.

Exam timing

Additional District Project Coordinator, Office of the District Education Officer, Narendra Jain said that the board examination of class 12th and 10th would start from February 17, and February 18 respectively.

He further said that the board had also changed the timing of the exam this year, the exam would be held from 10 am to 1 pm.

“The education department is prepared for conducting board exams following COVID-19 protocols. Examination centers have also been prepared accordingly so that students sit according to social distancing norms,” Jain said.

