FPJ All Set To Celebrate The Best Schools In Mumbai

Mumbai School Survey Awards 2023: The FPJ Gears To Celebrate ‘OUTSTANDING’ Schools | Mumbai School Survey Awards

The date is etched and the stage is set. The Free Press Journal is all ready to host the grandest celebration of education: Mumbai Schools Survey Awards on December 7th 2023. We are beyond delighted to announce that this award night promises to be a gathering of the most influential minds in the field of education.

While the countdown for the much awaited event has begun, this award ceremony is a testament to the dedication and excellence exhibited by Mumbai’s ‘OUTSTANDING’ schools that participated in our Mumbai Schools Survey '23.

Chief Guests Of The MSS Event

This prestigious event will feature renowned educators, senior government officials, celebrities, and principals, directors, teachers, whose schools will be awarded trophies for dominance in various parameters laid out by the Survey.

The Chief Guest for this gala function is Vivek Phansalkar, Mumbai Police Commissioner , the Guest of Honour being Ravindra Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University. The night will also honor famous Indian actor Vatsal Seth, Praveer Sinha, the Managing Director of Tata Power, Kong Xinhua, the Consul General of China and more.

Jury Panel For The MSS Event

Below are the list of other guests whose beaming names will prove how dazzling this celebration is about to be:

Our esteemed jury panel, includes, Swati Vasudevan, Country Director of Khan Academy, India; Lina Ashar, Founder of Dreamtime Learning School; Basanti Roy, Director at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan; Farida Lambay, Founder Trustee at Pratham; Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore; Henry Menezes, Former Indian Football Team Goalkeeper and a Governing Council Member at the International Sports University; and Lajwanti D’souza, Consulting Editor with the Free Press Journal.