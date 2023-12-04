Mumbai School Survey Awards 2023: FPJ Gears To Celebrate ‘OUTSTANDING’ Schools | File

The stage is set, the anticipation palpable as The Free Press Journal gets ready for the grandest celebration of education: Mumbai Schools Survey’23 Awards. The much-awaited event is not just any other ceremony. It’s a testament to the dedication and excellence exhibited by Mumbai’s ‘OUTSTANDING’ schools.

This award night represents the culmination of an extensive surveying, evaluation, and assessment that sets the FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023 apart. Renowned for its unbiased approach, eschewing rankings, and no-cost evaluation, the survey focused on 5 crucial categories:

1. Learning & Curriculum,

2. Sports & Extracurricular Activities,

3. Tech-Savvy Teaching,

4. Inclusive Classrooms,

5. Future Readiness & Upskilling

List of jury members

FPJ takes immense pride in the survey’s methodology, championing transparency and honesty. Schools weren’t judged on claims but substantiated proof of their integrated efforts. Supported by an esteemed jury panel, including, Swati Vasudevan, Country Director of Khan Academy, India; Lina Ashar, Founder of Dreamtime Learning School; Basanti Roy, Director at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan; Farida Lambay, Founder Trustee at Pratham; Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore; Henry Menezes, Former Indian Football Team Goalkeeper and a Governing Council Member at the International Sports University; and Lajwanti D’souza, Consulting Editor with the Free Press Journal, the survey ensures expert insights and fair assessments.

However, beyond the accolades for schools, this night is about honoring the unsung heroes- teachers, students and parents. It’s a celebration of their dedication and commitment to creating an environment where learning and growth flourish.

FPJ unveiled survey tabloid

FPJ also unveiled a survey tabloid, delving beyond a list of outstanding schools. It provides an in-depth exploration of various school aspects, highlighting playgrounds and auditoriums for kids, futuristic readiness through robotics labs, and science labs, and more in the maximum city, enriching the educational experience for young minds.

As the event approaches, FPJ promises an unforgettable celebration—one that not only recognizes outstanding schools but also pays tribute to the collective efforts driving the academic fabric of Mumbai to nurturing young minds and fostering a future brimming with promise.

Read more about the annual school survey: https://school.freepressjournal.in/2023