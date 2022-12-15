Four-year UG programme to begin with Academic Bank of Credits

Every university has already signed up for the ABC portal. A campaign for creating students’ 'ABC ID’ is underway | File Image

Mumbai: The University Grants Commission on Monday, December 12, 2022, announced the Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) structure, which permits students to exit, resume, or change college amidst their undergraduate degrees multiple times.

As a part of this process, a central Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) will hold a record of all credits earned by every student during their undergraduate years.

The Government of India will maintain all the technical infrastructure required for this process and will be available free of cost to all higher education institutions, Principal Secretary for Higher Education, Vikas Rastogi, told The Free Press Journal.

“Every university has already signed up for the ABC portal. A campaign for creating students’ 'ABC ID’ is underway,” he added.

As the FYUP will come into place, all students must enroll with the Academic Bank of Credits by entering their personal details like Aadhar number. Maharashtra's universities have implemented a variety of initiatives to encourage students to complete their ABC registrations.

“We have had several universities across the state produce video tutorials and circulars to get students on board with the ABC. Some universities are also providing all necessary digital infrastructure so every pupil has a chance to become a part of this initiative,” said an official who led Maharashtra’s NEP committee.

The FYUP will be implemented in all universities and colleges in Maharashtra from the academic year 2023-24 across all programs.