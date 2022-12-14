Students can directly start Ph.D. after four-years of undergraduate studies: UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar |

New Delhi: Students with four-year undergraduate degree can now directly pursue Ph.D programmes, announced University Grants Commission Chairman, M. Jagadesh Kumar, on Wednesday, December 14.

The University Grants Commission, on Monday, December 12, launched the Four Year Undergraduate Programme(FYUP). The Four Year Undergraduate Programme allows students to get a Bachelors'(honours) degree by pursuing a four year graduation.

Students will be allowed to pause and resume their course multiple times and can take up to seven years to complete it. Changing courses or colleges in the midst of the course will be made possible too.