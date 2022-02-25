Former VANS Skill Training and Advisory rebrands as VMentor.ai

Veterans Skilling and Advisory, a two-year-old, "tech-enabled, human-intervened" mentorship platform for organizations, has announced its new brand identity - VMentor.ai.

In addition to Hemant Kaul (Ex-MD & CEO of Bajaj Allianz), Sujan Sinha (Ex-MD & CEO of Shriram Housing), and Sandeep Divakaran (Ex-CEO of OLA Fleet Technologies) on its board of directors, V Mentor.ai provides skilling, interim CxOs, and training.

Dr. Srinivas Chunduru, Founder – VANS Group, said, “Over the last two years since our inception, we have grown pillar to pillar. We have served over 150 corporates and B-schools through our unique methodologies. As part of our strategy, we had a hard relook at our value proposition and the customer perception of our DNA. We, then, started this rebranding exercise in search of a brand name that reflected our ethos, values, and customer proposition.”

Dr. Srinivas added, “We are confident of a 6X growth in our top line in the forthcoming financial year. Our new brand identity has helped us articulate our purpose and define our ambition clearly.”

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 05:20 PM IST