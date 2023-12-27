Former MLC and School Manager Accused of Assaulting Class 12 Student | Photo: Representative Image

An FIR has been filed against a former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) and current manager of a private school for allegedly assaulting a Class 12 girl student, as an officer told PTI.

The complaint was lodged by a 17-year-old Class 12 student of a private Inter College, accusing Sanjay Mishra, the school's manager, of hitting her with a stick, according to the report by PTI. Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sudhir Jaiswal told PTI, "We received a complaint from a 17-year-old Class 12 student of a private Inter College that the manager of the institute, one Sanjay Mishra, hit her with a stick."

The girl claimed in her complaint that she was subjected to physical abuse because of her prolonged absence from school due to family issues. The FIR was officially registered at the Ramchandra Mission Police Station on Tuesday, and the case is currently under investigation.

Sanjay Mishra, a former MLC, vehemently denied the allegations of physically assaulting the student. He asserted, "The girl had been absent from the school for more than 20 days in the past few months. I just scolded her for it. The allegations of physical beating are baseless."

The incident raises concerns about the safety and well-being of students within educational institutions and the appropriate conduct of school authorities. The ongoing investigation will determine the veracity of the claims and whether any legal actions are warranted against the former MLC and school manager.