Foreign Medical Graduate Examination To Start From October 16, Check Details

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) registration dates have been released by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The admission examination may be provisionally scheduled for December 2023. The online submission of application forms will commence on October 16, 9 a.m., and will end on October 25, 2023, at 6 p.m.

According to the official announcement issued on the National Medical Commission's website, the board will not accept incomplete application forms. These forms will be rejected rather than processed.

The announcement further noted that candidates who are required to obtain an eligibility certificate are not permitted to apply for the screening exam until the National Medical Commission issues an eligibility certificate. All candidates who require an Eligibility Certificate must apply through the National Medical Commission's website.

The exam is conducted to screen foreign medical students and give them the license to practice in India.

As per the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, "An Indian citizen/overseas citizen of India possessing a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India who is desirous of getting provisional or permanent registration with National Medical Commission or any State Medical Council will have to qualify a screening test called the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination."

