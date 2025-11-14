 FMGE December Registration 2025 Begins; Here's How To Apply
The online registration procedure for the December 2025 session of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, or FMGE has been started from today, November 14. The exam will be conducted on January 17th, 2026, and the result will be announced on February 17, 2026. To sign up as doctors in the country, those who qualify must pass the FMGE screening test.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
FMGE December Registration 2025: The online registration procedure for the December 2025 session of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, or FMGE, starts today, November 14. According to the official announcement, the window will be accessible at 3 p.m. on NAT's official website, natboard.edu.in.

FMGE December Registration 2025: Important dates

The application deadline is December 4. The exam will be conducted on January 17th, 2026, and the result will be announced on February 17, 2026.

FMGE December Registration 2025: Eligibility criteria

The examination is held for Indian students who have earned a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree from a recognised foreign university and want to practice medicine in India. To sign up as doctors in the country, those who qualify must pass the FMGE screening test.

Read the official notice here

article-image

FMGE December Registration 2025: How to apply?

To submit an application online for the FMGE December 2025 exam, aspirants should follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the FMGE December 2025 tab.

Step 3: After this, click on the registration link, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, upload the documents, make the payment and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to submit the application form

Note: Before applying for a test, applicants should review the information bulletin to ensure their eligibility and other pertinent information.

FMGE December Registration 2025: Helpdesk number

Aspirants can contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at +91-7996165333 or write to NBEMS at its helpline portal, which is available through the applicant login, with questions about application form submission, refunds for unsuccessful transactions, payment gateway issues, and so on.

