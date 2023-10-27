 FMGE 2024: NBE Releases Tentative Schedule For Foreign Medical Graduate Exam
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationFMGE 2024: NBE Releases Tentative Schedule For Foreign Medical Graduate Exam

FMGE 2024: NBE Releases Tentative Schedule For Foreign Medical Graduate Exam

National Board of Examinations announces FMGE 2023 preliminary schedule in January. Foreign medical graduates must stay updated on the NBEMS website for final exam dates.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
National Board of Examinations Announces Tentative Schedule for FMGE 2024 | Representative Image

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) has unveiled the preliminary schedule for the upcoming Foreign Medical Graduate Examinations (FMGE), set to take place tentatively in January 2024. The NBEMS, in an official notification posted on their website natboard.edu.in, provided essential details for prospective applicants.

What NBE Notice states?

The notice stated, “The applicants who are desirous to appear in the next Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) are hereby informed that the National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) shall conduct the next FMGE tentatively in January 2024 on a Computer-Based Platform at various test centers across the country.”

Screengrab of National Board of Examination in Medical Science Notice

Screengrab of National Board of Examination in Medical Science Notice | National Board of Examination in Medical Science

Applicants are strongly advised to stay updated with the official website of the NBEMS, where the final examination schedule will be published.

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination plays a pivotal role in assessing the competence of foerign medical students and granting them the license to practice medicine within India. As articulated by the NBEMS, “An Indian citizens/ overseas citizen of India possessing a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India who is desirous of getting provisional or permanent registration with the National Medical Commission or any State Medical Council will have to qualify a screening test called the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination.”

Read Also
NBE releases NEET MDS 2023 result
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Grants Interim Relief To MBBS Students Whose Admissions Got Cancelled

Bombay HC Grants Interim Relief To MBBS Students Whose Admissions Got Cancelled

FPJ Exclusive: ‘40% Of TOEFL Takers Are Female,’ says ETS India Head

FPJ Exclusive: ‘40% Of TOEFL Takers Are Female,’ says ETS India Head

Over 4500 Indian Students Attend Choose France Tour 2023 Amid Country's 30,000 Goal By 2030

Over 4500 Indian Students Attend Choose France Tour 2023 Amid Country's 30,000 Goal By 2030

Jharkhand Board 10th Exam 2025 : Registration for JAC Class 10 Exam Ends Tomorrow

Jharkhand Board 10th Exam 2025 : Registration for JAC Class 10 Exam Ends Tomorrow

BSEH Introduces Two Mathematics Papers For 10th Board Exam 2023: Basic And Standard Mathematics

BSEH Introduces Two Mathematics Papers For 10th Board Exam 2023: Basic And Standard Mathematics