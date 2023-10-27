FMGE 2024: NBE Releases Tentative Schedule For Foreign Medical Graduate Exam

National Board of Examinations Announces Tentative Schedule for FMGE 2024 | Representative Image

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) has unveiled the preliminary schedule for the upcoming Foreign Medical Graduate Examinations (FMGE), set to take place tentatively in January 2024. The NBEMS, in an official notification posted on their website natboard.edu.in, provided essential details for prospective applicants.

What NBE Notice states?

The notice stated, “The applicants who are desirous to appear in the next Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) are hereby informed that the National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) shall conduct the next FMGE tentatively in January 2024 on a Computer-Based Platform at various test centers across the country.”

Screengrab of National Board of Examination in Medical Science Notice | National Board of Examination in Medical Science

Applicants are strongly advised to stay updated with the official website of the NBEMS, where the final examination schedule will be published.

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination plays a pivotal role in assessing the competence of foerign medical students and granting them the license to practice medicine within India. As articulated by the NBEMS, “An Indian citizens/ overseas citizen of India possessing a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India who is desirous of getting provisional or permanent registration with the National Medical Commission or any State Medical Council will have to qualify a screening test called the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination.”

Read Also NBE releases NEET MDS 2023 result

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)