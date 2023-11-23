FMGE 2023: Registration Begins Today; Exam On Jan 20 | UnSplash (Representative Image)

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will start the registration process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2023 today, November 23 from 3 p.m. The examination is scheduled on 20th January 2024.

Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at natboard.edu.in. Note that candidates can only apply from 23rd November 2023 to 28th February 2024 between 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM and from Monday to Friday.

The edit window for all Payment Success Applications will be open between 15th December to 18th December 2023.

The admit card will be issued on 12th January 2024. The final result of the examination will be declared by February 20 2024.

The information bulletin that outlines the eligibility criteria said, "The candidate should possess a primary medical qualification, which is confirmed by the Indian Embassy concerned, to be a recognized qualification for enrolment as medical practitioner in the country in which the institution awarding the said qualification is situated."

The examination fees for all candidates is ₹7080.

How to apply:

Go to the official website of NBEMS - https://natboard.edu.in/

Click on the FMGE December 2023 link that is on the website

The candidates will now see the registration link.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.