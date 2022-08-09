Five things you can do as an international student in Sheffield, UK

Representational image | Photo: Pexels

Sheffield, a city in England’s South Yorkshire, has everything you’d expect to find in a major city and more. It has all the usual big city attractions - supermarkets, chains, loads of cinemas to choose from, high street shopping - but the city offers so much more than that.

Here are some ways Indian and international students can explore one of the most popular study destinations in the United Kingdom, Sheffield as described by Alison Witham, Regional Manager for India, Global Engagement, The University of Sheffield.

A heaven for foodies

Living in Sheffield will give you the chance to try traditional English dishes, but you can also sample cuisine from across the globe with international restaurants, food halls, markets, and global cafes in the city.

Get outside

Sheffield is a very green city with lots of trees, parkland, and green spaces, plus the Peak District National Park, an area of outstanding beauty with trails for hiking and beautiful scenery, is just a short bus ride away.

See some culture

Sheffield is a creative city with a rich cultural heritage and a thriving contemporary art scene. Many of Sheffield’s museums and galleries are free or discounted for students, making it easy to absorb some culture without breaking the bank!

Head for some retail therapy

Whether you want to shop for sustainable fashion and grab a bargain in one of Sheffield’s pre-loved clothes shops, or are looking for big-name brands, Sheffield has it all. Meadowhall is one of the largest shopping malls in the UK and is just a short tram ride away from the University, whilst the city centre has a mix of high street shops and independent stores for you to explore.

Explore our neighbourhoods

There are lots to discover beyond Sheffield’s city centre, and our students love living in areas like Crookes and Broomhill which offer abundant green spaces, cozy cafes, and a safe student environment. Sheffield is a safe and welcoming city, and many students choose to stay here after they graduate.

You can read more about our amazing city on our website - www.sheffield.ac.uk/sheffield-guide - and chat to students about their favourite places and top tips - www.sheffield.ac.uk/study/chat.

