Five promising courses with opportunities for Indian students abroad in 2023

Each year lakhs of students travel abroad to pursue their higher education. Students not only gain access to higher-quality education but also make meaningful connections and an understanding of various cultures that aids their overall social and personal development while also ensuring numerous employability opportunities depending on the courses they choose.

For students in India, countries like the USA, UK, Canada and Australia have traditionally been the go-to options for higher education. These countries offer a plethora of opportunities to pursue various degrees and courses and it can be a daunting task to choose the one best suited to them.

Based on the top preferred courses that we saw on our platform in the past year, we feel the following 5 courses might be worth considering when choosing a course to pursue in 2023:

Masters in Business Administration: This course is at the top of most students' lists of courses that they wish to pursue. An MBA from abroad not only ensures lucrative career propositions but the hands-on experience offered by some of the top universities is vital for staying abreast with the needs and demands of various industries. This increases their chance of gaining employment with prestigious global recruiters.

Computer Science: This course has high employability prospects across various industries with the world becoming more and more technologically reliant each year. Computer Science graduates are in high demand and that directly translates to higher salaries. Pursuing this course abroad will enable students to experience how computers are impacting everyday life in other countries and also how problems are being addressed by correctly matching the use of software and hardware.

Mechanical Engineering: Graduates of this course are highly valued in most countries as they can be employed in various industries. This is also a very well-rounded course which enables students to study complex mathematical calculations, physics and chemistry and computer applications. They also develop a deeper understanding of the social, economical and environmental aspects of engineering.

Data Science: Data Science has been one of the most in-demand courses across the world for a few years now. This is because of the numerous employment opportunities that have sprung up over the years. Data science is one of the highest-paid professions in a lot of countries. This course enables students to develop a critical understanding of interpreting data. Data Scientists utilise this knowledge to help make informed decision-making across governments and companies and other organisations.

Artificial Intelligence: This course has become increasingly popular in the past few years. Students develop an understanding of creating intelligent machines and systems that can replicate or accomplish tasks that would otherwise require human intelligence. More and more companies are adopting the usage of these technologies to improve their products and services which results in high employability opportunities.

The author is CEO & co-founder, CollegeDekho.

