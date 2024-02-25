Finance Minister Sitharaman Highlights India's Educational And Technological Advancements, Know Details

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | Image Source: Wikipedia

Mumbai was treated to an insightful address by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, where she highlighted the vital role of education in driving economic progress. Speaking at the inauguration of BITS Pilani’s new campus, she underscored the significance of interdisciplinary programs and highlighted India's advancements in developing indigenous 5G technology.

Sitharaman praised the government's continuous work in strengthening the educational and technological fields since 2014. She mentioned the creation of new leading institutions like IITs, IIMs, universities, and colleges to improve the country's education system.

Additionally, she emphasized the achievements of the Skill India Mission, which has enhanced the skills of over 1.4 crore young people, demonstrating the government's unwavering dedication to education and skill development programs.

The Finance Minister also discussed the government's efforts to support the global recognition of Indian academic credentials through strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

Significantly, India has established such agreements with nations such as France, Australia, and the UAE, and is currently in talks with numerous others, highlighting its worldwide efforts in the field of education.

In the technology sector, Sitharaman praised India's progress in creating its own 5G technology without outside help, signaling a major step towards self-sufficiency in crucial technological areas. She also emphasized the government's proactive role in strengthening the semiconductor industry, with investments focused on manufacturing and design, as stated in a Mint report.

Focusing on the changing needs of the workforce, Sitharaman emphasized the significance of developing courses that are aligned with the market, providing students with the necessary skills for securing employment.

She specifically highlighted the need for qualified experts in areas like law and technology, crucial for addressing the issues presented by global disputes and technological progress.

In her speech, Sitharaman reiterated the government's dedication to promoting a strong education system and enhancing technological capabilities, both crucial elements for India's progress and advancement internationally.