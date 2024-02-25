Bhopal: Students Hone Skills At Country’s First Media Centres For Govt Schools |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The country’s first media centres for the students of the government schools are running in 53 government schools in 52 districts of the state. This pioneering endeavour aims to empower students by providing them with a platform to hone their media skills and amplify their voices.

The government school students are actively engaged in the production of diverse media content, including radio news segments, television news programmes, handwritten magazines, newspapers and the management of various social media platforms.

Through hands-on participation in these activities, the students are not only refining their communication abilities but also gaining valuable insights into the dynamics of media production. Prior to diving into their respective roles, the students undergo comprehensive training tailored to their preferred genre.

For instance, those inclined towards TV anchoring receive specialised coaching on effective presentation techniques, while aspiring radio jockeys undergo rigorous training in radio broadcasting skills. Similarly, the students interested in magazine writing craft their own publications based on monthly themes provided by the state’s media coordinator with each issue meticulously curated and published by the students themselves.

The founder of the EFA Media Centre, Sanjeev Dubey, told Free Press that one of the primary objectives behind establishing the centre is to bolster the identity and visibility of students. “With over one lakh government schools scattered throughout the state, there exists a pressing need to recognise and celebrate the achievements of these students and media platforms serve as an ideal conduit for self-expression and recognition,” he added.

He further highlighted the successful implementation of this initiative at Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3 in Bhopal and Navodaya School in Dindori over the past year. Encouraged by its initial success, plans are underway to extend this programme to other schools, Dubey added.