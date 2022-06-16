Filmmakers, Architect, Doctors, Teachers and Engineers all in IIMA's new batch

IIM Ahmedabad |

The one-year full-time Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX 2022-23) batch was welcomed by the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA). The batch included 140 candidates from various industries, including manufacturing, IT/ITeS, defence and security, planning and architecture, shipping and logistics, and education; socioeconomic backgrounds, job roles, academic profiles, and so on.

The average work experience among professionals in the current batch is more than seven years and almost 20 students from the batch have international work experience. This batch also has registered the highest GMAT and GRE scores since 2020.

"The women students this year come with inspiring personal and professional journeys. From filmmakers to teachers and from NGO workers to even a chef, the batch presents a set of ambitious and industrious young women who have aced different roles – mother, wife, working professional – and successfully made it to IIMA," the statement mentioned.

“It is heartening to see the determination and sincerity these young leaders possess. We are happy to be able to maintain the diversity of the batch in terms of gender, academic and professional backgrounds,etc," said Professor Viswanath Pingali, Chairperson, PGPX.

"The current batch comes with some very interesting experiences that can add tremendous value to classroom learning and strengthen diversity. This diversity is much needed in order to strengthen peer-to-peer learning and enrich discussions. The much needed modern skill of being interdisciplinary in their thought process becomes feasible with such a diverse batch,” he added.

