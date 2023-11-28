FIIB PGDM Application Open; Details Here | Representative Picture

The PGDM program application procedure is now open online at fiib.edu.in, the official website of the Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB) in New Delhi.

Candidates who satisfy the requirements can finish their FIIB PGDM registration in 2024 by providing their basic information online or offline. The application cost of Rs. 1,500 must be paid by applicants in order to complete the registration process for FIIB admissions in 2024.

For candidates to be considered for the 2024 FIIB PGDM admissions shortlist, they must meet the minimum qualifying score of 60 percentile in CAT, GMAT, XAT, CMAT, MAT, or ATMA.

The final merit list for FIIB admissions in 2024 will be determined by the institute administration using a combination of factors such as previous academic performance, entrance exam score, and other significant factors.

Eligibility

A bachelor's degree requires completion of Higher Secondary Schooling (10+2) equivalent and a minimum of three years of schooling.

Applicants who are in their last year of graduating in 2024 are also eligible to apply, however they must meet the minimum aggregate score requirement of 50% and submit documentation of their graduation by October 2024.

XAT, CAT, GMAT, CMAT, MAT, and ATMA requirements with a minimum percentile of 60.

Selection Criteria

Check out the official webpage.

Finish up your FIIB registration by 2024.

Cover the application cost.

The first applicants will be narrowed down based on their scores on the CAT, GMAT, XAT, CMAT, MAT, and ATMA.

Prior academic performance, entrance exam results, and other significant factors like writing and oral communication skills, critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, capacity for new insight development, adaptability and openness to learning, program alignment, individual aspirations and work ethic, and resume quality will all be taken into consideration when determining the final merit list.