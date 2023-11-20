Female School Teacher Accused Of Exploitation And Religious Conversion Of Student In Kanpur

Representative Image

In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through the educational community, a female teacher from a renowned missionary school in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, stands accused of sexually exploiting a 10th-grade student and pressuring him to convert to her religion. The incident came to light when the parents of the student, who hail from Unnao district, approached the school headmaster with their concerns.

Action after court order

According to the reports, instead of taking appropriate action, the headmaster allegedly urged the parents to keep the matter hidden. Frustrated by the lack of response, the family turned to the Cantt Police, only to find their complaints falling on deaf ears. It was only after the court intervened that a case was registered against four individuals, including the accused teacher, her husband, and brother.

Police statement

Kanpur Cantt's Additional Police Commissioner, Brij Narayan Singh, confirmed, "On the orders of the court, a case has been registered in the Cantt police station." The complainant alleges that the teacher not only sexually harassed the student but also coerced him into converting his religion. Authorities are actively investigating the allegations, and further action will be taken based on the evidence.

The case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. The accused teacher's family claims that she engaged in late-night WhatsApp conversations with the student, pressuring him for physical relations and attempting to manipulate him into a religious conversion. Adding to the complexity of the situation, the accused teacher's husband and brother are reportedly also employed as teachers in the same school.

Read Also Uttar Pradesh Education Department Launches Campaign To Boost School Attendance

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)