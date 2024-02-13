Farmer's Son Achieves Remarkable Success In JEE Mains, Scores 100 Percentile

In an inspiring story, despite suffering challenges, a farmer's son passed the JEE Main Session 1 2024 exam. Gajare Nilkrishna Nirmalkumar's achievement of securing a 100 percentile and a perfect 300 out of 300 score in the JEE Main exams stands as a testament to his dedication. Hailing from Maharashtra, Gajare's father works as a farmer, while his mother is a housewife. Saying that his father had no idea what JEE was, they were shocked and delighted when he explained it. "It was shocking for me as well as for my parents. While it did feel a little strange at first, my parents' reaction changed as I explained to them."

Growing up amidst financial constraints and with a younger sister to support, Gajare started aspiring to attend IIT in the 10th grade. "I had decided to pursue JEE and B.Tech from IIT since class 10," he shares. Neelkrishna had previously achieved an impressive 97 percent in his class 10 exams.

Read Also JEE Main 2024: Mumbai Topper Aryan Prakash Scores 100 Percentile in Session 1

While expressing his desire to pursue B.Tech in the CS branch at IIT Mumbai, he acknowledges, "Currently, my focus is on the 12th board exams and JEE Advanced. I meticulously analyze the test papers, placing special emphasis on weaker areas. Clarity of concepts is crucial to clearing an exam like JEE, alongside consistent revision and practice."

Devoting 10 to 12 hours daily to self-study, Gajare reflects on the stark contrast between his comfortable academic pursuit and his father's toil as a farmer. "It pains me to witness my father enduring difficult conditions while I pursue my studies," he told the Free Press Journal.

Witnessing financial constraints, Gajare strategically sought out scholarship opportunities to ease the financial strain on his family. Implementing a meticulously crafted study plan, he remained dedicated to his goal. Balancing his self-study routine with coaching from the ALLEN Career Institute, Gajare also made sure to focus on time management. His hard work and dedication ultimately paid off when he passed the exam with flying colors.