Familiar face at IIM Kozhikode, A Vellayan re-appointed as chairman

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 09:46 PM IST
Kozhikode: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) has reappointed A Vellayan as the board of governors for four years. Vellayan served in the position first in November 2018.

Vellayan's continued tenure is reflective of his achievements during his time with the institute, one of them being IIM-K securing a position in the top five management institutions in the country as per the NIRF Rankings.

"This period also witnessed IIMK Kozhikode bagging the prestigious EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) Accreditation (2021) to complete a double crown of global recognition with the AMBA (UK) awarded to IIMK in 2010," stated a press statement by IIM-K.

