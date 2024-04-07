 Fake NCERT books seized after raid in Gurugram's Sadar Bazaarv
IANSUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 05:45 PM IST
Pixabay (Representative Photo)

A team of the Chief Minister flying squad including National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) experts raided seven bookshops in Sadar Bazaar here on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off that fake NCERT books were being sold at these shops, the team seized multiple books during the raid. Many shopkeepers closed their shops after getting information about the raid.

The police said suspected books are being examined.

“Multiple raids have been conducted across the state to confiscate fake books. A large number of fake NCERT books are found during raids," Inderjeet Yadav, DSP, CM flying squad, said.

Read Also
NCERT To Unveil New Textbooks For Class 3, 6 In April-May
