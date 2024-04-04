NCERT To Unveil New Textbooks For Class 3, 6 In April-May

Students can download these books for free from these platforms. | File Photo

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) announced on Thursday that new textbooks for classes 3 and 6 will be released soon. According to the NCERT, the textbooks for Class 3 will be available by the last week of April, while those for Class 6 will be available by mid-May.

In addition, the NCERT also disclosed that 1.21 crore copies of the 2023-2024 editions of textbooks for Classes 1, 2, 7, 8, 10, and 12 had been released nationwide.

To help teachers prepare Class 6 students for the updated curriculum, a bridge course for Class 6 has been made available on the NCERT portal.

"Buffer stock for Classes 4, 5, 9, and 11 is ready. Digital copies of all NCERT textbooks are freely available on the NCERT portal, DIKSHA, and ePathshala portal and app," NCERT said in a post on the microblogging platform X.

Updated news from NCERT! New textbooks aligned with NCF-SE 2023 for Class 3 and 6 are arriving: Class 3 books by April 2024 and Class 6 by mid-May 2024. A bridge course for Class 6 is on the NCERT portal for teacher prep. Also 1.21 Cr copies of 2023-2024 editions for various… pic.twitter.com/Sh3D3oZKE9 — NCERT (@ncert) April 4, 2024

"The additional quantity of books for these classes will be made available regularly," it added.

The NCERT has also recently announced that a buffer stock of 27.58 lakh books has been released for Classes 4, 5, 9, and 11. Additionally, a new print order of 1.03 crore copies has been placed for these classes, and the availability of books is expected by May 31, 2024.

It has mentioned that the textbooks are available digitally on its portal, PM eVidya, and the National Digital Library. Students can download these books for free from these platforms.