Fake Certificate Scam: 8 Individuals From Pune Charge-Sheeted

Recently, a 370 pages long chargesheet has been filed against 8 individuals in Pune. This is with respect to their involvement in arranging 11 fake boards and universities along with distributing certificates to a number of students. The investigation by police uncovered that the accused accepted a hefty amount in exchange with the issuing fraudulent mark sheets and other documents.

Details of Fake Certificate Scam:

The distribution of fake certificate involved 2,739 number of students. This brought the accused amounts ranging between 35,000 to Rs 80,000 in exchange for mark sheets and documents. The accused has been identified as Syed Imran Syed Ibrahim (38, residing in Sambhajinagar), Sandeep Gyandev Kamble (residing in Dudhari, Sangli), Aftab Abdul Shaikh (29, M.P. Kumbhephal, Osmanabad), Krishna Sonaji Giri (39, residing in Krishnapur, Bidkin, Sambhajinagar), Jamal Ajgar Sheikh (36, residing in Panjarpol, Mumbai), Mahesh alias Munib Dayashankar Vishwakarma (35, residing in Chandivali, Mumbai), Sandeep Kumar Shamlashankar Gupta (33, residing in Hanumannagar, Kurla), and Jagdish Ramesh Pathak (33, residing in Raigad).

Syed Imran, the head person initiated a website namely - ‘Maharashtra State Open School (MSOS)’ in 2019. He collected the feels in collaboration with an NGO. The filed chargesheet mentions the details about accepting payments from students along with being charged for providing certificates for 10th, 12th, B.Sc, B.Com, BA, Diploma ITI, Engineering, and Nursing to a total of 2,739 students.

Furthermore, the established sites from accused were named as - Ejwaj University, University, Amdus University, MBTEE Board, MSOS (Maharashtra State Open School), Maharashtra State Open School, MRMV (Maharashtra State Open University), and so on.

In addition, the Pune Police have urged students to submit the fake certificates obtained from the accussed for further investigation. “Employers and organizations are also requested to report any individuals who may have secured employment based on fake certificates. Stringent action will be taken against those found guilty”, said Narayan Shirgaonkar, Assistant Commissioner of Police.

