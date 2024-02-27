Fact Check: RRB RPF Recruitment 2024 Fake Notice Circulating on Social Media, PIB Debunks Fake Notice |

Amid a flurry of social media activity, a purported notification allegedly issued by the Ministry of Railways regarding RRB RPF Recruitment 2024 has been debunked as fake by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check.

Fake notice update

"A #Fake notice issued in the name of Railway Ministry regarding recruitment of sub-inspector & constable in Railway Protection Force is circulating on social media. No such notice has been issued by @RailMinIndia. Never share your personal/financial information," tweeted PIB in its fact-check announcement.

A #Fake notice issued in name of Railway Ministry regarding recruitment of sub-inspector & constable in Railway Protection force is circulating on social media#PIBFactCheck



▶️ No such notice has been issued by @RailMinIndia



▶️ Never share your personal/ financial information pic.twitter.com/0jBKOZGYCs — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 26, 2024

According to the fraudulent notice, which has been circulating online, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) announced recruitment for over 4,000 vacancies for the positions of Sub Inspector and Constable. The notice mentions recruitment drives against advertisement numbers CEN Number RPF 01/2024 and CEN Number RPF 02/2024, with a promised detailed notification slated for release in April 2024.

However, candidates must note that as of now, no such official notification has been released by the Railway Ministry or the RRB for the positions above. Candidates are strongly advised to refrain from falling prey to false information and to abstain from sharing any personal or financial details.

All prospective applicants are urged to await the official announcement from the Railway Ministry or RRB, which will provide comprehensive details including registration dates, vacancies, salary structures, age limits, application fees, and other pertinent information.

Once the authentic recruitment notification is released, candidates can peruse it thoroughly and proceed to apply within the stipulated timeframe.