Expert Tips on Studying Abroad: How to complete your US university application

Applying to U.S. universities, whether for undergraduate or postgraduate programs, can seem like an overwhelming process. However, with proper planning and research, the application process can be efficient and even enjoyable.

Generally speaking, completing an application involves taking standardized tests, acquiring transcripts from the applicant’s school or university, writing personal essays or a statement of purpose, collecting recommendation letters, and submitting an online application form. Start early and create a calendar of deadlines to keep track of these tasks to ensure they are completed on time.

Keep in mind that the requirements of each U.S. university can differ and that you will need to prepare multiple documents for each college. To get the best information on such requirements, visit the university’s official website. If you have questions, most universities have an international admissions office that is dedicated to helping students like you.

In the case of prospective undergraduate applicants, some universities might require you to write supplementary essays in addition to the personal essay. You may also be required to submit a list of extra-curricular activities in which you have participated.

For prospective postgraduate applicants, it is critical that you are aware of the application requirements for the institution as well as the department. Doctoral programs might require a research statement to demonstrate your research experience and skills. Reach out to the department chair if you have questions about departmental requirements. Aside from your test scores and academic standing, the statement of purpose is an equally important document where you have an opportunity to showcase your strengths and skills. Applicants to some programs, especially Ph.D. or business programs, might be called for an in-person or virtual interview. It is important to remember to be honest, concise, and clear when writing the statement of purpose.

As you go through the application process, plan so that you have ample time to prepare for the required tests and application essays. You will want to give the best case for why a school should accept you. With extensive research and preparation, as well as consultation with school counsellors, you should be in a great position to apply to your dream school.

(The article is contributed by Aditi Lele, EducationUSA Adviser, and Deborah Rosario, EducationUSA Adviser)