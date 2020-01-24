Expert Tips on Studying Abroad: How to finance your studies in a US university

With the right research and information, a student will find a U.S. education to be affordable and ultimately valuable for one’s long-term career. Generally speaking, the overall cost of study abroad in the U.S. includes tuition, fees, insurance and living expenses. U.S. universities release detailed information on their websites regularly about the overall cost every academic year.

There are various ways to reduce educational costs. Students should compare different types of institutions such as public and private colleges. Certain regions in the United States have living costs that are comparatively lower. Many institutions offer assistantships for incoming international students, on-campus employment opportunities, and funding offered through the U.S. government, private organisations or the universities themselves. Furthermore, students may also look at loan options by U.S. or Indian lenders as a funding option. It is always advisable to start early, as many financial aid or scholarship deadlines are earlier than regular application deadlines.

Undergraduate students may also opt for community colleges to reduce costs. Annual tuition and fees at a two-year community college are significantly lower than at a four-year institution. In this scenario, the student would study at a community college for two years and then transfer to a four-year institution for the remaining two years.

Prospective postgraduate students can take advantage of research assistantships (RA) offered by various universities. These RA positions provide financial compensation, while providing valuable experience teaching, researching and learning in one’s field. RAs can also be important to bolster the resume of students interested in pursuing doctoral-level programs.

For more information about funding your studies, you can explore the “Finance Your Studies” section of the EducationUSA website (educationusa.state.gov). You can also visit educationusa.state.gov/find-financial-aid to find information about specific scholarships.

(The article is contributed by Aditi Lele, EducationUSA Adviser, and Deborah Rosario, EducationUSA Adviser)