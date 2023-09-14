'Expecting Many Indian Students,' US Embassy's Word Of Caution Amid Deportations, Despair

Chris Elms, Spokesperson, US Embassy in New Delhi. | FPJ

Students should start their process of studying in the US with the right school while considering trusted organisations such as EducationUSA, according to Chris Elms, Spokesperson, US Embassy in New Delhi.

“We are expecting many Indian students in the coming years but they should be aware that their process to come to the US should start with having the right course and university information. Students should also consult with trusted organisations such as the EducationUSA,” stated Chris, in an interview with The Free Press Journal.

Remarks amid concerns surrounding deportation, homelessness

The statement assumes significance as over 100 students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were asked to leave the US in August 2023 concerning issues with financial health and unsatisfactory answers, another Indian woman Syeda Minhaj was found stranded on Chicago streets in a viral video from July 2023.

“Student visas are a major focus for us right now but what happens with regards to immigration issues are dealt with by the authorities accordingly. We would always suggest students to rely on official sources,” said Chris, who added that though all visa backlogs haven’t been cleared yet, a systematic approach is being maintained to deal with the same.

New academic collabs define India-US relationship post G20

With Indians expected to surpass the Chinese as the number one source country for international students in the US, the latter also made progress with India in building academic collaborations during the G20 summit in New Delhi. One of them being, the MOU signed between the IIT council and Association of American universities (AAU) for Indo-US Global Challenges Institute.

According to an official statement on Sunday, the institute will address some of the most significant economic, environmental and technological challenges that can impact the security, prosperity and stability of both countries.

“We have already seen a massive uptick in Indian and US universities collaborating with research and other academic activities. Over 100 institutions across India have applied for joint research programmes with the US which is a phenomenal achievement,” the Spokesperson added.

The University Grants Commission (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations could also see US universities expressing interest in setting up campuses in India, once such research initiatives gain more prominence, according to Chris.

