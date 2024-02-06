Expect Cap To Be Lifted After 2 Years, Immigration Consultant Says On Canada's Int'l Student Cap

SIEC Fair | FPJ

SIEC, another consultancy service, organised a fair to disseminate information about migration through a fair where they called migration experts from Canada.

The fair was organised in 6 cities including Mumbai which saw students from the city seeking options for Canadian colleges and provinces where they would have the best possible chance of getting through the college.

The fair saw a Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant, Anurag Sharma, who explained the prospects of students who go to Canada.

"The job market isn't tight," he said, adding, "Students go to Canada without any previous experience and established skills. Canada has jobs but students also need to have the skill set to do those jobs."

A lot of students and consultants said that although Canada had introduced a number of new visa regulations along with a provincial cap on students that universities accept, they still think Canada is an attractive study abroad destination.

"It is true that the new rules that Canada introduced shocked us a little because of how vague they were but that has not deterred students. Students who want to go to Canada are a different category of students than the students who want to go to the UK, " Manpreet Kaur, a consultant said.

Sharma also explained that he expected the cap to be lifted after the two year period. “Canada needs immigrants for its economy to flourish which international students provide. They give a huge impetus to the economy and job market. In the next 10 years, 50% of their workforce will retire.”