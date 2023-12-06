Exam Malpractice: Proposed Bill Suggests Asset Confiscation For Offenders

SWAYAM January 2023 result out | Representative image

Belagavi: Karnataka is getting ready to pass a new law in the assembly to address the issue of cheating in job recruitment exams. This law will give investigators more power to take away assets from people who cheat or leak exam papers.

As reported by Times Of India, the new law, called the Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, will help police and others to confiscate the assets of individuals found guilty of malpractices in recruitment exams. This measure intends to deter future incidents of cheating and ensure a fair and corruption-free examination process.

The proposed bill includes stringent consequences for individuals found guilty of malpractices during recruitment exams. It suggests severe penalties such as imprisonment for a maximum of 12 years and fines reaching up to Rs 10 crore. This stern stance aims to deter any involvement in cheating or misconduct during these examinations, emphasising the gravity of the offence and its potential consequences.

Karnataka's state government is poised to present the Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill in the ongoing assembly's winter session. This bill holds the key to combating wrongdoing during recruitment exams by granting investigating agencies the authority to confiscate the assets of those involved in malpractices or leaking exam papers.

This proposed legislation is stern on offenders, proposing severe consequences such as imprisonment for a maximum of 12 years and fines up to Rs 10 crore. Moreover, it empowers investigating agencies to seize both movable and immovable properties of guilty individuals, contingent on government permission. This move underscores the government's determination to tackle exam malpractices by hitting hard on those engaging in such activities.