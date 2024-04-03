Exam Day Guidelines For JEE Main Session 2 Released! Exam From April 4

Representative Image | Getty Image

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains 2024 Session 2 Exam is set to begin from April 4, 2024. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released exam day guidelines for the exam. Candidates who have registered for the said exam can check these guidelines from the official website of NTA along with other details related to the exam.

The admit cards for the session 2 exam have also been made available on the official website. The session 2 exam is being conducted for the students who are not satisfied with their session 1 scores and want to improve them by appearing for the exam again. The highest of the two scores will be considered in the merit list.

On the exam day, the students need to carry some important documents along with them including their respective admit cards, Aadhaar card or PAN Card, a passport-size photo, and more.

In the examination hall, the candidates can carry a transparent pen, and a transparent water bottle, amongst other necessary items. A diabetic candidate can also carry their medicine or fruits along with them. Additionally, students are also allowed to carry a transparent bottle of sanitizer of maximum 50ml.

Furthermore, students cannot carry handbags, paper, mobile phone, earphones, other electronic gadgets, food items, or pencil box, amongst other things. It is also important for the candidates to note that the JEE Main 2024 session 2 exam will be conducted in 2 shifts with the first one scheduled to take place from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift of the day scheduled to take place from 3 pm to 6 pm. The candidates appearing for the exam will be allowed to enter their respective centre from 7:30 am for the first shift and from 2 pm for the second shift.