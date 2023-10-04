 Ex-Servicemen To Receive Graduation Degrees From Assam University
Ex-Servicemen To Receive Graduation Degrees From Assam University

Defence spokesperson lieutenant colnel Mahender Rawat said Silchar-based Assam University signed an agreement with the directorate of sainik welfare Assam for award of graduation degrees to eligible ex-servicemen.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
article-image
President Murmu Appoints Former Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Arup Raha As Chancellor Of Assam University | Assam University, Silchar

Guwahati: The directorate of sainik welfare Assam on Tuesday joined hands with Assam University to offer graduation degrees to ex-servicemen, officials said. Defence spokesperson lieutenant colnel Mahender Rawat said Silchar-based Assam University signed an agreement with the directorate of sainik welfare Assam for award of graduation degrees to eligible ex-servicemen.

"The aim is to empower our ex-servicemen who dedicated a large part of their youth with unflinching dedication and devotion to duty while missing out in obtaining civil education," he said in a statement. Rawat said that the armed forces produce highly disciplined and competitive professionals by imparting training in different disciplines, which helps these personnel to develop confidence, and improve personality and leadership qualities.

article-image

"They are conversant in modern technology and are good in administration. The award of the UGC recognised graduation degree will empower the ex-servicemen to prove their skill and capability in their re-employment also," he added. The MoU with the central varsity will be one of the most beneficial welfare measures for the ex-servicemen in their rehabilitation, the spokesperson said. "It will empower our ex-servicemen to be eligible for various jobs, for which 2 per cent reservation has been sanctioned by the chief minister in the RSB meeting," he said.

article-image
