 Assam To Reserve 5% Seats In Medical And Engineering For Govt School Students
To avail the 5% reservation benefit, the students have to study from Class 7 to 12 in the government schools in Assam.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

The Assam government has decided to reserve 5 per cent seats in medical and engineering colleges for those students who have studied in state-run schools.

The decision was taken in a state cabinet meeting that took place on Monday night. To avail the benefit, the students have to study from Class 7 to 12 in the government schools.

According to an official statement, if any student studies in CBSE-affiliated schools in Assam, he or she cannot avail of the facility. The students must study in schools that are affiliated with state boards.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that this will encourage the students to return to the state government schools.

Moreover, the state cabinet also decided that the girl students who have secured 60 per cent marks and the boys who have got 75 per cent marks in the Class 12 examination will get scooters this year.

The students will get the scooters in November this year, said the Chief Minister.

article-image
