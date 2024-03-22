ETS And CII Collaborate To Boost India's Workforce Employability With English Language Proficiency

Representative Image | Freepik

ETS India, a subsidiary of US-based ETS, the world's largest private, non-profit education and workforce assessment organization, and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance India’s workforce employability.

The collaboration aims to boost English language proficiency and 21st-century skills among learners and professionals, leveraging ETS's assessments like TOEIC and PSQ. CEO Amit Sevak highlighted the partnership's significance in bridging skill gaps and promoting global employability.

Read Also ETS Launches AI-Powered TOEFL TestReady Platform For Enhanced Test Preparation

CII's Executive Director, Sougata Roy Choudhury, stressed the goal of strengthening India's skilled talent pool for global recognition. ETS will offer assessments for essential skills and English literacy, enhancing employability in the global job market. Choudhury said, "CII is committed to strengthening India’s position as a global hub for skilled talent. Our collaboration with ETS is a strategic move towards achieving this goal and ensuring that Indian professionals are not only equipped with the necessary skills but their competencies are also recognized globally."

Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India and South Asia, highlighted the strategic importance of this collaboration: "Our partnership with CII is pivotal in extending ETS’s assessment solutions to India’s diverse and talented workforce. It underscores our commitment to contributing to the nation’s skill development initiatives and aligning them with global standards."