ETS Launches AI-Powered TOEFL TestReady Platform For Enhanced Test Preparation | Unsplash

Candidates studying for the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) can now use an AI-powered platform called TOEFL TestReady for additional practice and personalised study tips, according to the Educational Testing Service (ETS), which administers the tests.

The TOEFL TestReady platform gives test-takers free and paid offerings, including various scored activities, personalised preparation plans, targeted recommendations, study resources and test practice with feedback as they work on their reading, listening, speaking, and writing skills in English, it said.

"The platform is uniquely designed to bring all of a test-taker's performance metrics together and offer targeted recommendations and insights that help them close their individual skill gaps while tracking their progress," Rohit Sharma, SVP of Global Higher Education and Workskills at ETS, said.

"The unveiling of TOEFL TestReady is important not only because it addresses a need we have heard directly from our test-takers, but because we designed this with them as well. Based on the overwhelmingly positive feedback and data we have collected to date, we are confident that learners will find this platform to be an invaluable part of their testing experience," he said. Initial research has found that the better one's performance is in TOEFL TestReady, the more likely they are to achieve a higher TOEFL iBT score, Sharma added.

TOEFL, a standardised test to measure the English language ability of non-native speakers who aspire to study in English-speaking universities, is accepted by more than 12,000 institutions in more than 160 countries.

Test-takers who have already created a TOEFL iBT account to register for a test, or who have engaged with the 'TOEFL Go!' app can use their login credentials to access the portal. Candidates who are new to TOEFL can create an account at the same link to begin their test prep journey.